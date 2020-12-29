Born on 25th January 1985, Mowzey Radio would be turning 36-years-old next month. To celebrate the birthday, a new music album will be released.

1st February 2021 will mark three years since Goodlyfe singer Mowzey Radio, real name Moses Nakintije Sekibogo, was pronounced dead.

The void that he left in the music industry is still being felt and the pain of his departure is still fresh in most of his fans’ hearts.

Radio is long gone but his music still keeps us company. His smooth voice and unforgettable lyrics have kept him part of us – in spirit.

He is said to have left several unfinished music projects some of which have been released, one by one, since his death.

Upon his death, the Radio and Weasel management promised to drop a music album on each of his birthdays as commemoration.

The promise has, however, not been fulfilled these past two years. This has provoked a few questions from some of his fans.

“Am planning to sue management of Radio and Weasel. In 2018 you promised to be releasing an album of Radio each year. 2 years now no album out yet… Let me compile my evidence,” Munguryek threatened on Twitter.

In reply, Radio and Weasel replied that a new Mowzey Radio album shall be dropping on Radio’s birthday.

That means that on Monday 25th January 2021, a brand new album with more of Weasel and Mowzey Radio’s magic shall be available to us.

coming soon on his BD https://t.co/z93qfZkDef — RADIO & WEASEL (@RadioandWeasel) December 29, 2020

Mowzey Radio breathed his last on February 1st 2018 following head injuries sustained after a bar brawl in Entebbe.

He is considered one of the greatest Ugandan musicians of all time. His legacy will live on through these new projects.

Rest In Peace Radio!