Despite travelling on time with high anticipation of meeting her fans in SA, Spice Diana failed to perform at two shows as they were cancelled with allegations that she had contracted COVID-19.

Spice Diana was booked to perform for the Ugandans in South Africa at two concerts in Durban and Capetown in a Christmas tour.

A number of the Ugandans in S.A had purchased tickets in anticipation of the two concerts which were part of the singer’s Starqt-sponsored Christmas tour.

Stella Nankya a.k.a Starqt

Starqt, real name Stella Nankya, is a Ugandan events promoter, businesswoman and socialite based in South Africa. She is the proprietor of the Starqt Awards.

Spice Diana did not get the chance to perform for her fans in Jo’burg and she blames the promoters of the show whom she labelled “disorganized and greedy”.

Through her social media, the Jangu Ondabe singer pinned Daizy Beats and Farouk for being greedy and disorganized which led to the cancellation of the shows.

Spice Diana upon arrival in Johannesburg

She revealed that the organisers of the show also went around spreading rumors that it was canceled because she tested positive for Coronavirus.

It is not the first time that Spice is being accused of catching COVID-19.

In March, following her return from a media tour in Tanzania, she was forced into quarantine after a couple of artistes who were at an event she attended tested positive for the virus.

“It’s so sad that I couldn’t make it to Durban yesterday and Capetown tonight because of greedy and disorganized promoters of so called Daizy Beats and one Farouk. And now they are spreading false rumors that I couldn’t make it because I got Corona, shows how greedy you are,” Spice furiously stated on Facebook.

Spice Diana called out Stella Nankya a.k.a Starqt, accusing her of working to bring shame to fellow Ugandans.

She added, “shame upon you Stella of Starqt Awards, it’s so sad that you work to bring your fellow Ugandans down. But anyways to my concerned fans in the cities I was to perform I am so so sorry. Will see you again with better professional and organized promoters.”