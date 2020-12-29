Stella ‘Starqt’ Nankya ponders on ending her own life following insults that were hurled at her after Spice Diana’s post accusing her of being greedy and wanting to bring fellow Ugandans down.

Stella Nankya a.k.a Starqt is a Ugandan events promoter, businesswoman and socialite based in South Africa. She is the proprietor of the Starqt Awards.

She has come under fire from Spice’s fans after the singer revealed that Stella is the reason her SA Christmas tour was cancelled.

Stella Nankya a.k.a Starqt

In a Facebook post, Spice revealed how her two shows in Durban and Capetown were cancelled because of the greed and disorganisation of Stella and her promoters.

Stella denied the allegations. She was shocked to hear that the same person she had booked flight tickets for and facilitated well was turning around to stab her in the back, calling her all sorts of things.

Spice Diana, after the cancelled shows, called out Stella and taunted her for always trying to bring fellow Ugandans down.

“Shame upon you Stella of Starqt Awards, it’s so sad that you work to bring your fellow Ugandans down.” Spice wrote on Facebook.

Related Story: Spice Diana blames organisers after cancelled South Africa Christmas tour

According to a Facebook post seen by this website, written on Monday night, Stella is having suicidal thoughts following the misunderstanding with her once close pal Spice.

Since am a bad person, why am I still living on this earth any way where no one is grateful of anything I do? Everyone calls me bad. I should just join my son that way you will all be relieved from this bad Stella. Stella Nankya a.k.a Starqt

Stella reveals how she has had a terrible time in her personal life for the past weeks since she lost her son.

Spice Diana

Her family has as well not been entirely supportive enough and she feels lonely hence pondering on ending her own life.

Below is Stella’s post in full:

“Today I have read so many mean insults on what Spice Diana posted, from people I dont even know. Some I thought (we) were friends; people I have worked with, people I have invested money in, all labelling me bad.

Some weeks back, I lay on a hospital bed due to an anxiety attack which started after the death of my son.

I asked my mum to come see me. She replied she could not come to South Africa because she had to look after my brother.

I was like okey, may be my family doesn’t care much after all I have friends.

On Xmas day, I didnt not get a Merry Xmas message from the father of my kids. He instead texted me: You are very rude, no wonder you have no friends.

Today others called me evil. Since am a bad person, why am I still living on this earth any way where no one is grateful of anything I do. Everyone calls me bad.

I should just join my son, that way you will all be relieved from this bad Stella.

Who should I ask to go check on my kids? They are alone in the house.”

Screenshot of Stella’s Facebook post

Stella’s Facebook account has since disappeared. It is reported that she was advised by her close friends to take a break from social media.

We shall keep following up this story and we’ll let you know of all developments. We wish her well and hope life only get better from here.