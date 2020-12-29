2021 presidential candidate Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert alias Bobi Wine’s close friend and personal bodyguard Eddy Ssebuwufu a.k.a Eddy Mutwe has disclosed that the entire team of Bobi Wine was offered money to betray him.

Eddie Mutwe made the revelation during the burial of his colleague Francis Senteza Kalibala a.k.a Frank who was also acting as Bobi Wine’s bodyguard on his campaign trail.

Francis Senteza Kalibala breathed his last on Sunday at Rubaga hospital after sustaining a broken skull during a scuffle with security during campaigns.

It is alleged that he was run over by a military police patrol truck while trying to help Ghetto Media cameraman Kasirye Ashraf for emergency medical attention at Rubaga hospital after being hit by an unidentified object that left his forehead shattered.

All of us on Bobi Wine’s team, including the late Frank, have been offered money to betray him. But, just like Frank, we have fought the temptation and we shall be with Bobi until we die. Eddie Mutwe

Bobi Wine broke down while announcing the death of his security team member just a few minutes after rushing him in the Intesive Care Unit at Rubaga hospital.