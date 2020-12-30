Ang3lina, real name Angella Nabuufu, believes B2C Entertainment, Karole Kasita, and Eezzy outdid themselves this year musically.

Today is the second last day of a year that has been one to forget for most people across the world.

With the global outbreak of the Coronavirus, several businesses hit a stop, so did the way of life for almost everybody.

The local music industry was greatly affected when public gatherings, concerts and bars were banned by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Through the last nine months, artistes have been living with lots of uncertainty about their careers and the industry in general.

Nonetheless, several songs have been released and some major bangers have kept Ugandans company through the depressing quarantine and lockdown period.

In her list of the top three songs this year, UK-based Ugandan Singer and Producer Ang3lina mentions Eezzy’s Tumbiza Sound, B2C’s Munda Awo and Karole Kasita’s Balance.

Which songs would appear on your list?