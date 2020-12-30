Wednesday 30th December 2020, Ugandans woke up to the devastating news of the gruesome murder of renown former Uganda National Boxing team captain, Isaac Zebra Ssenyange who was assassinated by yet to be known gunmen.

Basing on reports that we have so far gathered, he was attacked at his home base in Bwaise by assailants decked in black outfits in the wee hours.

They shot at him, killed him and left his body in cold blood over reasons that are yet to be established.

His sudden death has sent shock across the nation and majorly the Uganda sports fraternity, family members and close friends.

Those who were close to the Zebra Ssenyange, popularly known as Mando, have paid him tribute revealing how he was a charming and inspirational figure to many youths.

He died aged 39 and below is how celebrities; Bobi Wine, Ykee Benda, Mikie Wine among many others, sent in their condolences to his family.

May His Soul Rest In Peace.