Ykee Benda advises Eezzy not to redo his Tumbiza Sound song unless the Ministry of Health pays him more than Shs30m in respect to art.

On Tuesday 29th December 2020, Eric Opoka a.k.a Eezzy met with officials from Uganda Communications Commission and Ministry of Health over his song Tumbiza Sound.

The banger has been a topic of discussion for the past three weeks after MoH wrote asking UCC to officially ban the song.

MoH claimed that the message from the lyrics of the song is misguiding as per the set guidelines against the spread of COVID-19.

The meeting between the government bodies, Eezzy and his other representatives yielded a conclusion to have the song remixed.

Today, We had a meeting with Mr Eric Opoka alias Ezey. We reached an amicable solution of a remix of the hit Tumbiza sound. All will be in the name of creating awareness on COVID-19 and supporting his talent. Many thanks to @UCC_Official @MinofHealthUG @ pic.twitter.com/E5pcqNdnIR — Ainebyoona Emmanuel (@ainbyoo) December 29, 2020

Uganda Musicians Association president, also singer, Wycliff Tugume a.k.a Ykee Benda heavily despises the reached agreement.

Ykee believes that it is disrespectful of MoH to the Arts industry who do not understand what it means to create art and it should stop.

“If it doesn’t cost them they won’t appreciate what it means to create art. This disrespect to the art industry has to stop,” Ykee Benda tweeted.

The Mpaka Records boss advises Eezzy against remixing the song unless he is paid over Shs 30 million.

I have just gotten the news that the @MinofHealthUG has asked or ordered Ezzy to re do the song and share with them to approve the content .

As a president I am so against this and I strongly advise you Ezzy do not dare Re do that song !

Unless they pay you more than 30m — YKEE BENDA (@YkeeBenda) December 29, 2020

He continues to question what MoH and UCC’s intentions are because the song is already the biggest in Uganda this December.

He adds, “If they want, let them ban it. It’s too late, it’s already the biggest song in December and that won’t change! DO NOT REDO Tumbizza Sound.”

Before MoH’s request to have the song banned, it had garnered just over 500k views on YouTube four months after its release.

Today, it stands at 978k views. Various critics and analysts have noted that the attention by MoH has only made the song greater.

Do you agree with that? Also, what’s your say on Ykee Benda’s point of view?