Death itself is an unwanted guest and you do not choose when it can visit. People must, however, come to terms with reality concerning whoever death takes along when leaving.

For that case, we can all agree that the year 2020 has been characterized by tragedies that have hit the country hard and left many people weeping.

The rate at which death has ravaged through 2020 has been so alarming due to the pandemic, health issues, and natural disasters.

A host of prominent political leaders, renown sports personalities, movie actors, and celebrities have lost their lives along the way and left voids in society.

In this article, we take a look at some of the prominent figures that have not managed to make the cut to next year with just a few hours remaining to usher in 2021.

Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata Batte

Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata Batte was born on February 5th 1962, to Hamidah Nalunkuuma and Adam Muzaata near Bwaise in Kampala.

Muzaata who was known to be a man of his word went to Bilal Islamic School in Bwaise and earned a degree in Islamic studies at the University of Medina, Saudi Arabia.

In the entertainment circles, Muzaata will most be remembered for his rift with Eddy Kenzo in 2019 where he the stung the latter after his baby mama Rema ditched him for a new catch in Dr. Hamza Ssebunya.

He died on Friday 4th December 2020 aged 58 after spending a few weeks at IHK hospital nursing a strange illness. He was laid to rest on December 5th in Kigoogwa, Wakiso District.

Maj. Gen Samuel Wassawa Kasirye Gwanga

Major General Samuel Wasswa Kasirye Gwanga (born in 1952) died on the morning of 9th June 2020 at Nakasero Hospital after several days in hospital.

Maj. Gen Kasirye Gwanga is remembered for being among the soldiers that led Uganda to her liberation in 1985. He was a no nonsense man and always never minced his words.

In January 2019, Maj. Gen. Ggwanga faced off with singer Catherine Kusasira when the latter and a bunch of her drunk friends engaged his son in an argument in which they hurled insults at his boy.

Before his death, in March this year, during an interview, Maj. Gen. Kasirye Ggwanga questioned Bebe Cool’s importance to the NRM political party and his influence in music.

Al Hajji Nasser Ntege Ssebagala

The death of former Kampala Capital City Council mayor Al Hajji Nasser Ntege Ssebagala left many Ugandans in shock.

Ssebagala spent his last days of life in and out of International Hospital Kampala (IHK) where he had been bedridden for weeks since he fell in a bathroom and got severely hurt.

In the entertainment spheres, Ssebagala is remembered for his romantic relationship with secular singer-cum-gospel artiste and Phlebotomy graduate Desire Luzinda. During their love affair, the pair painted the streets of Kampala red.

Ssebagala who was the Mayor of Kampala between 2006 and 2011, was born on November 15th 1947, and died on September 26th 2020. He was laid to rest in Kisasi.

Col. Shaban Bantariza

The passing on of the Deputy Executive Director of Uganda Media Centre, Col Shaban Bantariza, as well shocked many.

He reportedly succumbed to hypertension at Mulago Hospital where he had been admitted.

Shorkcut

Gagamel singer Allan Massengere a.k.a Shortkut also passed away this year after spending over forty days in the Intensive Care Unit at Nsambya hospital.

On Wednesday (19th August 2020) morning, Bebe Cool shared the sad news of Shortkut’s passing. He went ahead to reveal that his nephew succumbed to Covid-19.

He was then buried in a way that resisted mass gathering in observance of the government guidelines about the disease.

Isaac Zebra Ssenyange

The former Bombers skipper Isaac Zebra Ssenyange alias Mando is the other prominent figure that did not manage to make it to 2021.

Mando was gunned down at his home in Bwaise by unknown assailants in the wee hours of Wednesday 30th December 2020.

Internationally, there are also some deaths that shocked the entertainment world:

Kobe Bryant

The basketball world was thrown into mourning as the LA Lakers icon lost his life in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna and seven other people in January.

The tragic incident caught the world’s attention with everyone paying tribute to the five-time NBA champion.

Diego Maradona

The Argentinian legend is arguably the greatest football player of all time.

Maradona died of a heart attack days after undergoing a successful brain surgery. His legacy lives on. His individual brilliance single-handedly won the 1986 World Cup for Argentina.

Chadwick Boseman

The passing on of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman after losing a battle to Colon cancer caused a standstill amongst his followers and fans across the globe.

May the souls of the departed rest in peace!