Jose Chameleone is individually grateful for the “honest contribution” that his old foe Bebe Cool has added to Uganda musically this year.

2020 has been far from what most people wished for especially in the music industry. With public gatherings and bars closed, musicians were left with the least options to entertain their fans.

Bebe Cool, however, has never lacked in terms of improvisation and through his social media, he has kept his fans entertained. He has also released some good music.

His biggest music contribution, however, would arguably be his recent rejection of Nigerian domination in the local industry in the Omah Lay and Tems saga.

He spearheaded the team that questioned why the Nigerian singers were allowed to perform in Uganda yet local artistes had not been able to since March.

Bebe’s actions threw him in the lions’ den as several Nigerian celebrities attacked him for causing the arrest of their countrymen.

It seems like Bebe’s actions pleased his on-and-off friend Chameleone who, through a Facebook post, thanked him for honestly contributing to the Ugandan music industry.

Walai Bebe Cool, Pallaso thanks for your honest music contribution to Uganda . We are great generation! Jose Chameleone

Chameleone also hopes that 2021 will be a much better year, one that will see entertainers meet their fans yet again.

“Let’s hope that next year will love us. As entertainers, We have missed you all. Big up all hardworking men and women with whom we are patiently waiting to meet our fans again. Blessed 2021 – Tugende Tukole!” he adds.