Dianah Nabatanzi – an Actress and BBS Telefayina presenter, believes she has been blessed with enough money to help others who are struggling through her charity drives.

Some love her for her big cute smile, some for her big sexy eyes, others for her voice, others for her curvy body, and so much more to do with the outward appearance.

The bubbly Dianah Nabatanzi, however, has so much beauty even on the inside. She has been showing her brighter inner self through several charity campaigns.

She spent the festive season sharing her blessings with the under privileged and sick people in her charity drive dubbed the ‘XMAS HUGS campaign 2020’.

On 23rd December, Nabatanzi visited Kawempe Referral Hospital where she extended help to sick mothers and those in the labor, intensive care and emergency wards.

Charity is something that brings satisfaction to Nabatanzi and she always does it with a smile. She believes that she has been richly blessed and the least she can do is to share the blessings.

I have something I can share with those in need because I have been blessed with money yet others are struggling. My Charity works didn’t just start. I have been doing this for years. Dianah Nabatanzi

Rich heart that, innit?