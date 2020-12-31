Popular social-political activist Frank Gashumba wants the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) leaders to renovate one of the famous streets in the city center and name it after the late Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata Batte.
Frank Gashumba spoke his mind having paid a visit at Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata’s enteral resting home where he planted a tree saying it will provide him shade.
Read Also: Frank Gashumba is trying to raise Sheilah’s standards to match mine – Robin Kisti
He then took to his Facebook page and prayed to God to forgive the late Muzaata for whatever he did wrong while still alive.
Frank Gashumba’s request came after reflecting on the positives impacts that the late added onto the nation without creating differences based on religion.
Twebazza Allah olw’obulamu bwa Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata era ne tusaba ebyamusobako amuddiremu agaziye kabuli ye. Nabaddeyo nensimba n’emitti ku ntaana ye gikole wakiri ekisikirize kubanga waliwo lwenkalubirirwa n’okukkiriza nti mukadde waffe Muzaata yafa. Eri KCCA, Muzaata nsaba abbulwemu wakiri oluguudo okukuuma erinyalye kubanga yali agassa fenna ewatali kusosola maddiini. RIPFrank Gashumba