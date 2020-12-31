Popular social-political activist Frank Gashumba wants the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) leaders to renovate one of the famous streets in the city center and name it after the late Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata Batte.

Frank Gashumba spoke his mind having paid a visit at Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata’s enteral resting home where he planted a tree saying it will provide him shade.

He then took to his Facebook page and prayed to God to forgive the late Muzaata for whatever he did wrong while still alive.

Frank Gashumba’s request came after reflecting on the positives impacts that the late added onto the nation without creating differences based on religion.