Celebrated songbird Juliana Kanyomozi has shared her experience of being pregnant in a foreign country during a pandemic.

While interacting with her fans and followers through a live video on her Instagram account, the 40-year-old singer revealed that the situation wasn’t easy at all but she is grateful to God that she managed to overcome the tough times.

She went ahead to note that despite 2020 being a hectic year, she is glad that giving birth to baby Taj is her greatest achievement.

Juliana Kanyomozi also elaborated how the pandemic and being home alone with her newly born child helped her bond quite well and it’s far much better than having a house-help since she is now a mum again.

She also disclosed how it feels being home sick because she misses meeting face-to-face with her family members, relatives, fans, and friends.

However much the year has been so hectic, getting Taj is one of the greatest achievements. Being home alone with my son during the pandemic helped me bond with him owing to the fact that employing a nanny is not safe. I know I’ve been so quiet because it has not been easy being a new mum. Juliana Kanyomozi

During the live chat, her fans kept on requesting her to show them her new baby but she boldly declined to adhere to their request.

She promised that soon, she will be jetting back into the country.