Swangz Avenue singer Winnie ‘Nwagi’ Nakanwagi has yet again proved that she is a no nonsense person.

This is after the singer cursed and wished “death while giving birth” to everyone that attacked and insulted her innocent child for wearing a swimming costume.

The “Musawo” singer cursed her daughter’s critics and baptized them with fire through her Instagram account.

May you never have yo own or die tryn to n i mean it #howdareyou Winnie Nwagi

Winnie Nwagi also labeled them stupid and also accused them for bleaching their kids to look like whites.

She went ahead to disclose how she is proud of her daughter’s black beauty and her black melanin color.