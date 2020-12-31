Fifi Da Queen believes that Blacq Avay Records singer Zulitums has what it takes to turn into a great artiste if media gives him the attention he deserves.

Zulitums, real name Sam Ssemwogerere, has given Ugandans a couple of good songs this year. His sound and unique way of doing things has earned him the attention of a few.

Phiona Nabitengero a.k.a Fifi Da Queen, a media personality, is one of those whose attention has been won by Zulitums’ smooth vocals and branding.

Fifi Da Queen

Read Also: Accept my music on my own terms – Zulitums dreams of global breakthrough

While appearing on the NBS TV After 5 show on Wednesday, Fifi Da Queen said that if Zulitums gets the desired media attention, he has the potential of making it on the big stage.

When I look at Zulitums, I have a feeling that he has a brighter future in the music industry if the media and people give him the attention. One thing I know, the media gives you the attention first before the fans.

Zulitums has had a stellar year, the very first as a musician, and you could agree with Fifi that he has the potential of achieving big things in the industry.

His INVICTUS album has been received with wide arms by music lovers across the continent. Whether he can go on and capitalize on that early shine remains his question to answer.