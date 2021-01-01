Renown city model and fashion influencer Doreen Kabareebe adds to her ever-expanding line of businesses with the launch of the DK Branding Coach company.

Beyond modelling, Doreen Kabareebe has a streak of personal businesses and a charity organisation, Kabareebe Models for Charity.

She now also specialises in coaching, mentoring and branding with her newly launched DK (Doreen Kabareebe) Branding Coach company.

This comes after Kabareebe launched her private fashion brand Dora’s and website doreenkabareebe.com a few days ago.

Since returning from Dubai, Kabareebe has restructured her position in the showbiz world and spread her influence in the entertainment industry.

With the new venture, 2021 seems like the year she makes the huge statement with more intentional marketing and branding.

About Doreen Kabareebe

Doreen Kabareebe is a marketeer specialising in helping business and personal brands grow. She is an award winning Model, Philanthropist and Consultant.

Doreen now works with clients around the country and those in the Diaspora helping them and their businesses to maximise their marketing efforts.

She is a graduate of Public Administration and Management and a Master of Arts in International Relations and Diplomacy who has done a variety of work and led with excellence. She is a recipient of the famous Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards.

She helps female professionals and companies in making their expertise visible and build their reputation in an authentic way that can create values beyond profits with their marketing.

Congratulations Doreen!