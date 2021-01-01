Legendary Luga-flow storyteller Ernest Nsimbi a.k.a GNL Zamba has revealed that he tested positive for Covid-19.

The “Story Ya Luka” rapper opened up about his health status through his Facebook account as he disclosed how he spent the whole of the festive holiday week feeling weak and having body aches.

He then checked into the hospital for a check up. Tests were done and he was later informed that he had tested positive foe COVID-19.

He has since encouraged all his followers to keep safe in observance of the government standard operation producers (SOPs) to prevent the spread of the infectious disease.

I’m Covid 19 Positive. This is a scary way to celebrate New Year’s! I spent the whole holiday week sick with body aches, went for a test yesterday only to receive results from a call while at a restaurant. Telling me your results are positive but your partner is safe! #Hello2021 what surprised me was how jolly the lab technician was to give me the news. He even added #EnsiYaffe STAY SAFE OUT THERE my people COVID IS REAL! GNL Zamba

