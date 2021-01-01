Singer Alexander Bagonza, popularly known by stage name A Pass, has come out to brag over fellow artists saying that he doesn’t make cheap music like others do.

The singer made bossy statements after sharing a clip of the visuals to his song dubbed ‘Nkwagala‘ and stated that it is the song of the year and decade.

Song of the year and decade I don’t make cheap music am sorry. A Pass

The bragging remarks have however left many music critics and his followers wondering why he had to heap praise upon himself yet it is the listeners to artists creative content that have to decide or rate which song deserves to be the song of the year.

Well, since the song is his own composition and creation, in that regard he is entitled to his opinion.

The song was written and produced by A Pass himself with the beats being made by HerbertSkillz who also Mixed and Mastered it alongside Quad-A.

The video was directed by A Pass and visuals done by Ivisualz’s Loukman Ali.