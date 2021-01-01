Juliana Kanyomozi is set to release new music and stage an online concert once she resumes her music career after a while on motherly duties.

Ever since the Coronavirus pandemic struck and the government issued a ban on public events and concerts, artists quickly resorted to online concerts in a way to keep performing for their fans and entertained.

For the past 10 months, we’ve seen a number of local artists staging online shows and it has turned out to be the new normal with at least one artist organizing a concert each weekend.

Juliana Kanyomozi through a live chat on Instagram was requested by her fans to at least stage for them an online concert since she has taken long with performing for them.

She positively responded to their request and promised that she will look into staging one when she returns home as she is looking forward to releasing new music.

She furthermore revealed that she has lots of music that she is working on that her fans should eagerly wait.