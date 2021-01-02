Guntalk Entertainment boss and Talent Africa singer Crescent Baguma alias Beenie Gunter has called out the top officials of the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) for using the wrong colors on the Uganda flag.

Beenie Gunter requested the officials to act serious after he came across a photo on FUFA’s official social media pages bearing a flag that resembled the Uganda flag when its colors were not put in order.

He went on to throw shade at the page handlers when he also pointed out that the bird on the flag wasn’t a Crested Crane but just something that looked similar to it and concluded by asking them to mature and serious on some occasions.

Good morning Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) this isn’t our crested crane neither the flag color and its order. Yall should be serious at some occasions.

Since Beenie Gunter has highlighted the officials about their mistakes, lets hope that next time they won’t post a Uganda flag that they are not sure of.