Wasafi Classic Baby CEO’s dad, Mzee Abdul Juma, has revealed that he has faith that his son Diamond Platnumz may not bury him when he dies.

Mzee Abdul Juma’s statements come after rumors spread online indicating that he was not enjoying the same luxury life accorded to his wife and Diamond’s siblings.

While appearing in an interview on a Tanzanian media outlet, Mzee Abdul went on to state that it was normal in life for a son not to provide for his father and maybe God did not plan it that way.

He, however, tried to soften his thoughts saying this might be possible reasoning that maybe the singer could be out or in the country busy on tour.