Konde Gang Entertainment boss Rajabu Abdul Kahali, known by stage name Harmonize, has heaped praise upon his former boss Diamond Platnumz as he described him as “the legend”.

In a statement Harmonize posted on his Instagram account read that he will forever be grateful to Diamond for discovering him and making him a star.

The ‘Mshamba’ hitmaker went on to declare his undying love and respect for Diamond despite their soiled history adding that he will always respect him as his elder brother for changing his life.

Speaking this from the bottom of my heart, I love you, bro. It is a new year 2021. Thank you for changing my life. You are the only person who saw the gold in the dust. Today, I am well known in East Africa and this is because of you. This love is forever my brother. Everything that I have done was to make you proud. Do not get me wrong. Just sit alone and read this as you ponder on it and you will truly understand what I mean. You are the legend. Stay cool. Konde Boy and Konde Gang team love you. Happy New one Chibu Dangote. Big Brother. Harmonize

Harmonize sent props to Diamond after spending quite some time without the pair seeing eye-to-eye since they fell out.