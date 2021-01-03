Musically speaking, the past 10 years have produced a number of new artists on the local entertainment scene who have shaped and led to the expansion of the industry.

The artists blessed us with a couple of hit jams that we found our selves grooving to in different night clubs and different hangout spots all night long.

Read Also: Wrap Up: Top 100 Ugandan songs of 2020

Today we decided to take a look at the top 100 songs that were bangers during that period and below is the list.