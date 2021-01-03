Musically speaking, the past 10 years have produced a number of new artists on the local entertainment scene who have shaped and led to the expansion of the industry.
The artists blessed us with a couple of hit jams that we found our selves grooving to in different night clubs and different hangout spots all night long.
Read Also: Wrap Up: Top 100 Ugandan songs of 2020
Today we decided to take a look at the top 100 songs that were bangers during that period and below is the list.
- Stamina – Eddy Kenzo
- Ani – Wilson Bugembe
- Nkumila Omukwano – Aziz Azion
- Ability – Goodlife Crew
- Angella – Sizza Man
- My Miss – Coco Finger
- Katikitiki – Angella Kalule
- Sula Ndicator – Big Eye
- Mr. Katala – Bobi Wine
- Talk N Talk – Goodlife Crew
- Badilisha – Jose Chameleone
- Tebakusobola – Yung Mulo
- Emesse – Captain Dolla
- Kiwugulu – Mathias Walukaga
- Ayokya Yokya – Cindy Sanyu
- Emesse – Captain Dolla
- Viola – Geosteady
- Walumbe Zaaya – Gravity
- Genda Ogule Emotoka – Lil Pazo
- Neera – Mowzey Radio
- Onsanula – Spice Diana
- Wale Wale – Jose Chameleone
- Sitya Loss – Eddy Kenzo
- Love You Everyday – Bebe Cool
- Bolingo – Tip Swizzy Featuring Eddy Kenzo
- Time Bomb – Bobi Wine
- Go Down Low – Pallaso Ft Sheebah Karungi
- Memories – A Pass Ft Lilian Mbabazi
- Woman – Juliana Kanyomozi
- Gundeze – King Saha
- Champion – AK 47
- Kiggwa Leero – Bobi Wine
- Pomini Pomini – Ziza Bafana
- Bakuwe Kyonywa – Nutty Neithan
- Nawe Linda – Rema Ft Chris Evans
- Gyobera Gyembera – Irene Ntale
- Wuyo Wuyo – A Pass
- Tulimajje – Ziza Bafana
- Bikola – Irene Ntale Ft Radio and Weasel
- Same Way – Geosteady Ft Lydia Jazmine
- Mwana Gwe – King Saha
- Amaaso – Pallaso
- Mubi Mubi – Maro Ft David Lutalo
- Farmer – Ykee Benda Ft Sheebah
- Aidah – Bobi Wine
- So Nice – David Lutalo
- Ekitone – Desire Luzinda
- Didadada – A Pass
- Twesana – Sheebah
- Muna Kampala – Ykee Benda
- Musawo – Winnie Nwagi
- Okuzala Kujagana – Irene Namatovu
- Mama – Judith Babirye
- Owooma – Geosteady
- Banyabo – Rema
- You And Me – Lydia Jazmine Ft Daddy Andre
- Superman – Ykee Benda
- Malaika – Vinka
- Who Is Who – Feffe Bussi
- Kyarenga – Bobi Wine
- Gutamizi – B2C Ft Radio & Weasel
- Baala – Dax Kartel
- My Woman Is My Property- Fik Fameica
- Turn The Replay – Levixone
- Kutama – Fik Fameica
- Abite Ebikute – Dr. Hilderman
- Tukigale – Eddy Yawe Ft Carol Nantongo
- Mbozi Zamalwa – Bebe Cool Ft Sauti Sol
- Mateeka – Jose Chameleone
- Aliba Ani – Irene Namatovu Ft Geoffrey Lutaaya
- Gutujja – Rema Ft B2C
- Chupa Ku Chupa – A Pass
- Boom Party – Cindy Sanyu
- Party After Party – Big Tril
- Tukwatagane – John Blaq
- Biri Biri – King Saha
- Bankunza – Choosen Becky
- Katono Katono – Winnie Nwagi
- Swag Meter – Allan Tonix
- Pull Up – Kent and Floss a.k.a Voltage Music
- Smart Wire – Vampino
- Amanya Gange – Latinum
- Love Again – Fille Mutoni
- It Is Not About Money – Fille Mutoni
- Nkubukinze – Irene Ntale
- Kikakane – GNL Zamba
- Body – Rabadaba Ft Jody
- Big Bumpa – Mun*G Ft Kemishan
- Mulilwana – King Saha
- Tubaayo – Beenie Gunter
- Nakolamu – Suspket Leizor
- Very Well – DJ Slick Stuart & Roja Ft King Saha
- Twazikoze Zaweze – Hitnature
- Bango – Rickman
- Gwe Abisobola – Fik Fameica Ft Baxxy
- Dangerous – Ceaserous
- Cheating – Recho Rey
- Gold Digger – Jackie Chandiru
- Kawonawo – Grace Nakimera
- Sitani Tonkema – Kabako