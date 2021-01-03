Musically speaking, the past 10 years have produced a number of new artists on the local entertainment scene who have shaped and led to the expansion of the industry.

The artists blessed us with a couple of hit jams that we found our selves grooving to in different night clubs and different hangout spots all night long.

Read Also: Wrap Up: Top 100 Ugandan songs of 2020

Today we decided to take a look at the top 100 songs that were bangers during that period and below is the list.

  1. Stamina – Eddy Kenzo
  2. Ani – Wilson Bugembe
  3. Nkumila Omukwano – Aziz Azion
  4. Ability – Goodlife Crew
  5. Angella – Sizza Man
  6. My Miss – Coco Finger
  7. Katikitiki – Angella Kalule
  8. Sula Ndicator – Big Eye
  9. Mr. Katala – Bobi Wine
  10. Talk N Talk – Goodlife Crew
  11. Badilisha – Jose Chameleone
  12. Tebakusobola – Yung Mulo
  13. Emesse – Captain Dolla
  14. Kiwugulu – Mathias Walukaga
  15. Ayokya Yokya – Cindy Sanyu
  17. Viola – Geosteady
  18. Walumbe Zaaya – Gravity
  19. Genda Ogule Emotoka – Lil Pazo
  20. Neera – Mowzey Radio
  21. Onsanula – Spice Diana
  22. Wale Wale – Jose Chameleone
  23. Sitya Loss – Eddy Kenzo
  24. Love You Everyday – Bebe Cool
  25. Bolingo – Tip Swizzy Featuring Eddy Kenzo
  26. Time Bomb – Bobi Wine
  27. Go Down Low – Pallaso Ft Sheebah Karungi
  28. Memories – A Pass Ft Lilian Mbabazi
  29. Woman – Juliana Kanyomozi
  30. Gundeze – King Saha
  31. Champion – AK 47
  32. Kiggwa Leero – Bobi Wine
  33. Pomini Pomini – Ziza Bafana
  34. Bakuwe Kyonywa – Nutty Neithan
  35. Nawe Linda – Rema Ft Chris Evans
  36. Gyobera Gyembera – Irene Ntale
  37. Wuyo Wuyo – A Pass
  38. Tulimajje – Ziza Bafana
  39. Bikola – Irene Ntale Ft Radio and Weasel
  40. Same Way – Geosteady Ft Lydia Jazmine
  41. Mwana Gwe – King Saha
  42. Amaaso – Pallaso
  43. Mubi Mubi – Maro Ft David Lutalo
  44. Farmer – Ykee Benda Ft Sheebah
  45. Aidah – Bobi Wine
  46. So Nice – David Lutalo
  47. Ekitone – Desire Luzinda
  48. Didadada – A Pass
  49. Twesana – Sheebah
  50. Muna Kampala – Ykee Benda
  51. Musawo – Winnie Nwagi
  52. Okuzala Kujagana – Irene Namatovu
  53. Mama – Judith Babirye
  54. Owooma – Geosteady
  55. Banyabo – Rema
  56. You And Me – Lydia Jazmine Ft Daddy Andre
  57. Superman – Ykee Benda
  58. Malaika – Vinka
  59. Who Is Who – Feffe Bussi
  60. Kyarenga – Bobi Wine
  61. Gutamizi – B2C Ft Radio & Weasel
  62. Baala – Dax Kartel
  63. My Woman Is My Property- Fik Fameica
  64. Turn The Replay – Levixone
  65. Kutama – Fik Fameica
  66. Abite Ebikute – Dr. Hilderman
  67. Tukigale – Eddy Yawe Ft Carol Nantongo
  68. Mbozi Zamalwa – Bebe Cool Ft Sauti Sol
  69. Mateeka – Jose Chameleone
  70. Aliba Ani – Irene Namatovu Ft Geoffrey Lutaaya
  71. Gutujja – Rema Ft B2C
  72. Chupa Ku Chupa – A Pass
  73. Boom Party – Cindy Sanyu
  74. Party After Party – Big Tril
  75. Tukwatagane – John Blaq
  76. Biri Biri – King Saha
  77. Bankunza – Choosen Becky
  78. Katono Katono – Winnie Nwagi
  79. Swag Meter – Allan Tonix
  80. Pull Up – Kent and Floss a.k.a Voltage Music
  81. Smart Wire – Vampino
  82. Amanya Gange – Latinum
  83. Love Again – Fille Mutoni
  84. It Is Not About Money – Fille Mutoni
  85. Nkubukinze – Irene Ntale
  86. Kikakane – GNL Zamba
  87. Body – Rabadaba Ft Jody
  88. Big Bumpa – Mun*G Ft Kemishan
  89. Mulilwana – King Saha
  90. Tubaayo – Beenie Gunter
  91. Nakolamu – Suspket Leizor
  92. Very Well – DJ Slick Stuart & Roja Ft King Saha
  93. Twazikoze Zaweze – Hitnature
  94. Bango – Rickman
  95. Gwe Abisobola – Fik Fameica Ft Baxxy
  96. Dangerous – Ceaserous
  97. Cheating – Recho Rey
  98. Gold Digger – Jackie Chandiru
  99. Kawonawo – Grace Nakimera
  100. Sitani Tonkema – Kabako

Solomon Mwesigwa

Music Lover

