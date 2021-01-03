Eezzy, real name Eric Opoka, gets into 2021 with all eyes on him after a successful 2020. He drops his first song this year dubbed ‘Wulira Omuziki’.

“Wulira Omuziki” is a Luganda phrase translated to mean “Hear/Feel The Music” and like the title goes, it is a song for the dance hall.

One thing we have come to realize about Eezzy is his love for Dancehall. It is something he does almost effortlessly and yet his music appeals to a large fan base especially back home North.

The 21-year-old looks forward to retaining the fan base and hype created from Tumbiza Sound with ‘Wulira Omuziki’.

It is a song you can surely dance to on first listen but the question of whether it can go on to replicate the success of the past banger will be answered in coming months.

‘Wulira Omuziki’ was produced by Ricko – the producer behind the monster hit Tumbiza Sound – and the visuals should be on the way.

First though, listen to the audio here first: