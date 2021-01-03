Ugandan-based Burundian singer Iry Tina opens 2021 with a brand new song dubbed ‘Bindekere’. She vowed to be a little more consistent and this could be a great start to the year.

“Bindekere” is vernacular translated to mean “Leave It All To Me” and just like the title goes, Iry Tina asks her lover to keep calm and let her do her thing.

In her trademark style, mixing English and Burundian languages, Iry Tina softly relays the lyrics to the smoothly flowing beats to create sweet music.

Read Also: Iry Tina opens up on single life and type of ideal man

The song was produced by Andy Music and it follows Iry Tina’s successful release of 2020 dubbed Hold Me which went on to break a couple of records in her country Burundi.

In the visuals, shot and directed by Noisy Pricha, Iry Tina shows off her acting skills. Her beauty and skills as a model and beauty queen are also on display for you to see.

Take a gaze: