MC Norman – the South Africa-based Ugandan musician and NUP Freedom fighter – tastes the House music vibe in his new song dubbed ‘Mporo Mporo’ featuring the beautiful Siziwe Ngema.

House music is a genre of electronic dance music characterized by a repetitive four-on-the-floor beat and a tempo of 120 to 130 beats per minute.

MC Norman ventures into the genre that has been on the rise across the African continent having become the top identity in South African music.

On ‘Mporo Mporo’, MC Norman shows off his versatility. Despite his ruff-n-tuff Dancehall background, he shows that parts of him are cut from a different cloth as he fits perfectly in new territory.

Siziwe Ngema

Siziwe Ngema – the beautiful and always jolly singer behind songs like Tshontso, Aweh Ma Me, Inkanyezi, Abantu, and so many others – features on ‘Mporo Mporo’.

She adds her rich energetic vibe and sweet vocals onto the song as both artistes create a good piece from the danceable beats.

The visuals were directed and shot by South Africa’s SlowMan Films and you can watch them here: