The talented Mayanja brothers Jose Chameleone, Pallaso and Weasel got the year 2021 underway with thrilling performances as they climaxed the Club Pilsner-aponsored Club Beatz At Home Season 3 online concert.

Online viewers were treated to amazing performances by the trio. All they had to do was sit comfortably and catch the show.

Their performance which lasted just over 2 hours was opened up by Leone Island singer Melody who serenaded fans with his soothing vocals.

Thereafter, the the stage was pounced on by Weasel and Chameleone as they performed their Bomboclat duet.

The highlight of the show was when Jose Chameleone surprisingly grabbed a saxophone and skillfully performed Bobi Wine’s Kyarenga.

After beautifully executing the Kyarenga song, Chameleone requested that in the coming editions, the organizers should invite presidential candidate Robert Kyangulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool.

The other eye-catching moment that couldn’t go unnoticed was when the trio paid tribute to the fallen music stars like the late AK 47 and Weasel’s singing partner Mowzey Radio.

Take a gaze at the photos below: