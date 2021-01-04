Pallaso, the man of the moment, believes that none of his recent success would be realized if it wasn’t for the management rendered by Kama Ivan.

In August 2019, Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso made his intentions to dominate the music industry known as he changed management.

He recruited Ivan Lubega a.k.a Kama Ivan of Kama Ivien Management, who at the time had fallen out with Fik Fameica.

Not many understood why Pallaso, whose music was not doing badly off, needed to be managed by a manager whom Fik had disposed off.

Pallaso, Director Pest and Kama Ivan during a videoshoot

Fastforward to January 2021 and Pallaso is one of the artistes with the biggest hit song in the last period of a year.

The TGM boss has enjoyed huge success with a streak of good songs since signing with Kama, the best of which is Malamu.

For several music lovers, Malamu is the Best Ugandan song of 2020. Even Bebe Cool believes it is an exceptional tune worth a mention on his list.

According to Pallaso, none of his recent successes would be possible without the efforts of Kama Ivan.

Kama Ivan

Through his social media platforms, Pallaso acknowledged Kama Ivan’s hard work as he thanked him for believing in his talent.

Team work makes the dream work. I couldn’t do it alone without you Kama. You are the manager of the year. Thanks for believing in me Kama Ivan. Pallaso

Pallaso has set the ground running this year already with his energetic performance on the Club Beatz concert Finale which happened on Sunday.