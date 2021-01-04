Singer Douglas Mayanja, popularly known as Weasel, yet again revealed that he really misses his late singing partner Moses Nakitinjje Ssekibogo alias Mowzey Radio.

Weasel Manizo proved this while performing one of their biggest songs “Breath Away” at the Club Pilsner-sponsored Club Beatz At Home Season 3 comcert finale.

While paying tribute to his departed partner, Weasel stated that it is not a happy new year without the late Mowzey Radio.

He also jokingly warned whoever cared to listen to always pack up and run whenever they see the Mayanja brothers.