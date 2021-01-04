Bobi Wine, while attending a church service yesterday at Pastor Michael Kyazze’s Omega Healing Centre Church, disclosed that he has on several occasions been bounced from accessing some worship premises.

The National Unity Platform leader and 2021 presidential candidate opened up about being denied access to some churches as he was applauding Pastor Kyazze for welcoming him into his church for prayers and giving him an opportunity to speak to the congregation.

I’m happy to be here, I’ve been chased at the doorsteps of some churches. Bobi Wine

During his speech, Bobi Wine also called upon religious leaders to stop shying away from speaking and preaching about the injustices that the government inflicts on people.

After the church service, people along Entebbe road witnessed drama as Bobi Wine and Museveni met along the road, with the former heading to Kampala while the latter was heading to State House Entebbe.