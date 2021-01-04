Former local gospel singer and Pastor Steven Mutesasira’s ex-lover Julie Mutesasira has started the year on a bad note, losing her grandmother whom she identified as Jajja Namuddu.

The singer, currently based in Canada, shared the news of her grandma’s passing on through her Instagram account.

It’s a sad night for me Jajja , Grandma that you have rested you are no more….. you are with the lord now. Rest In Peace Jajja Namuddu. I will always love you. RIP. Julie Mutesasira

She, however, didn’t disclose further details whether her grandmother was battling with any sickness but stated that she will always love her.

May Her Soul Rest In Peace!