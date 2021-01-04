In his new song dubbed ‘Tomato’, Kenyan singer Kevin Mbuvi Kioko a.k.a Bahati uses a beat, flow and lyrics very similar to Vinka’s ‘Chips na Ketchup’.

In Uganda, there are several phrases used to define copyright infringement. “Wash and wear”, “copy and paste”, and so many others.

Well take the first one – “Wash and Wear” – that’s exactly what Bahati did to Vinka’s song ‘Chips na Ketchup’ to create his own dubbed ‘Tomato’.

Bahati’s song “Tomato”

‘Tomato’ is a smooth flowing song, with exactly a similar rythym like Vinka’s in her song which ruled the airwaves in 2018.

‘Chips na Ketchup’ was considered by many as Uganda’s song of the year in 2018 and was later remixed by Nigeria’s Ketchup Onyido.

Vinka’s song “Chips na Ketchup”

Now signed to Sony Music Entertainment, it is not clear whether Vinka or her management back home will take this on and file a legal case.

Some Ugandans might get good vibes off this, by just knowing that top Kenyan artistes are looking towards Ugandans for music inspiration.

Swangz Avenue bosses will, however, not have similar thoughts as they invest heavily to have these music projects out.

Vinka

We’re yet to get a comment from the Swangz bosses but there have been recent cases where East African artistes have dragged each other over copyright.

We’ll keep our tabs on this and we shall let you know of all developments from this.