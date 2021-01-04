After several years away from home, UK-based Ugandan Singer and Film Director VjOj has hope that he can make it big back in his home country.

With one of his most trending songs coming out about one year ago, consistence could be the issue for VjOj, real names Isaac Oj Nsereko.

He has released a couple of songs with top African and Ugandan artistes in the past but still longs for massive airplay back home.

VjOj’s latest collaboration is titled ‘Sekemba’ and he features Congolese music legend Awilo Longomba. It comes off his ‘One In A Million’ album.

The song, produced by Jaemally Beatz, is an uptempo song with African beats and will surely be loved by whoever listens it across the continent.

The visuals were directed by Abu of First Choice Filmz following the script created by VjOj himself. Take a gaze at the visuals below:

About VjOj

VjOj, real name Isaac Oj Nsereko, is a UK-based and signed Ugandan Afro-beat Artist. He is a Singer and Film Director.

He is the CEO and Founder of First Choice Filmz, a UK limited company that deals in shooting films and music videos.

VjOj is a former deejay at Club Laface, Pier One, Mcqueen, Rio and has also played at Ministry of Sounds.

Working as a DJ, VjOj introduced the Kampala Night, an Afro-beat night which afforded him an interview on BBC Focus Africa.

Later on in 2019, he put up am amazing performance at the O2 Indigo before being awarded the winner for Best Video Director of the Year 2019 in Sweden Malmo.

He has released several songs including a 20-track album dubbed ‘One In A Million’ which dropped in 2020.

He hopes to use his experience to win over several fans back home and he has a plan to achieve it this year. He’ll need your support.