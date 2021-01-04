The MEMA awards happened last week as singers who appreciate the works of president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni were awarded. Who won what?

The Museveni Election Music Awards (MEMA) 2020 happened on Thursday 31st December 2020 at Kati Kati Restaurant.

They were attended my several NRM fans led by organizers Balaam Ateenyi Barugahara, Mark Bugembe a.k.a Buchaman and Mama Ghetto.

Several other celebrities including Full Figure, King Michael, Ronald Mayinja, Joseph Batte, Precious Remmy, Mama Ghetto, among others were present.

A number of politicians were also part of the awards and they attended in person to see who would walk away with the big prize of Ugx 5m.

As earlier announced, the awards were overseen by a team of judges who comprised of experienced musicians, producers and media personalities.

Pastor Mondo Franklin Mugisha was also part of the judges and after a long day of stiff competition, the following walked away as winners:

Best Female Western – Lady Mariam a.k.a Tinda Tine

Best Male Southern – Tumwiine Julius

Female Ghetto Superstar- Nabaka Joy Tendo

Male Legendary Award – Shanks Vivi Dee

Best Male Northern – Bosmic Otim

National Overall – Ronald Mayinja ( Top Prize )

) Best Eastern Region – Kadabada

Best Western Region – Martin Kato

Best Male Central Region – King Michael

Female Legendary Award – Betty Nabulya

Best Male Kampala – Fred Ssebbaale

About MEMA awards

In November, Buchaman revealed his intentions to come up with his own awards to recognize president Museveni.

The MEMA awards were launched by Buchaman in company of his wife Nangajja Claire a.k.a Mama Ghetto on Monday 28th December 2020.

The newly launched awards are aimed at rewarding Ugandan artistes who, through their music, have sang out praises about the country and NRM flag bearer, also president, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.