Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has assured his supporters that on the first day he steps into the Presidents office as the Founatain of Honour, he will abolish all the useless taxes levied on citizens.

Kyagulanyi opened up about some of the plans he intends to implement once he is entrusted with Uganda’s top office during an interview on BBS Telefayina on Monday.

Kyagulanyi revealed that whatever he intends to do, he won’t first have to wait for the first 100 days but he’ll rather get to work on day 1 and abolish all the useless taxes levied on Ugandans.

He noted that the Over The Top (OTT) tax will have to be abolished on day 1 because it slows Ugandans from accessing information yet it is their right.