In his new initiative dubbed ‘Uganda Is Not For Sale’, presidential advisor on ghetto issues Mark Bugembe a.k.a Buchaman warns Ugandans against selling off their local culture, nature and traditions in wanting to adopt foreign behaviours.

On Tuesday 5th January morning, Buchaman accompanied by his wife Nangajja Claire a.k.a Mama Ghetto held a presser to launch their campaign dubbed “Uganda Is Not For Sale”.

The presser, held at Buchaman’s home in Makindye, Luwaffu was attended by ghetto youths from the different slums around the country and members of the press.

The ghetto youths held placards with wordings and bible verses preaching against homosexuality and calling upon repentance.

In his own words, Buchaman noted that one of the reasons he quit Firebase and stopped working with Bobi Wine for good is because he showed interest in signing the gay bill.

I’ve often been asked why I separated myself from Bobi Wine. From the day the man went to sign the gay bill, I said, “No, I won’t sign a gay bill as a Rastafarai.” Buchaman

The widely renown NRM supporter strongly alleges that his former boss is being funded by the LGBT community and that is contrary to what they stood for when Firebase was starting.

Good Old Days: Bobi Wine and Buchaman

Buchaman also gave an example of how Bobi’s change in looks is inspired by what he stands for currently, noting how he chopped off his dreadlocks because he is aware that Rastafarians are against homosexuality.

“In our norms, we do not have homosexuality. Our ancestors fought for this land, we are going to fight, we must fight. We have laws and culture, our morals are very strong. I won’t support the gay community,” Buchaman strongly stated.

He went ahead to urge Ugandans to preserve and protect their norms so as not to turn into another Sodom and Gomorrah.

Buchaman called upon influential Jamaican figures and other believers and followers on Emperor Haile Selassie to unite and fight for the preservation of the original African cultures.