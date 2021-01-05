Reports reaching our news desk reveal that city socialite Nalongo Sheila Don Zella, born Sheila Nadege, has reportedly dragged Speke Apartments to the courts of law seeking payment for damages worth $125,000 (Shs 461M).

Basing on the file placed before the High Court Civil Division, on 6th December 2020 Don Zella hired two apartment rooms; 107 and 512, at the hotel.

While she was away on Christmas day with her family members, she alleges that a thieves broke into room 107 and stole properties worthy Shs 460m.

Don Zella and family on Christmas day

According to the reports, the thief was identified as Jeremiah Ojok, a Kenyan national who was a guest at the same premises.

Ojok is believed to have broken into the rooms and stole money, Jewelry, 2 tablets, a Nikon D850 camera, 8 passports, 2 laptops and hard drives, all valued at more than Shs 400m in total.