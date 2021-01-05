Rising singers Dre Cali and Vivian Tendo are strongly rumored to be dating having been seen often enjoying a good time together on several occasions.

Sooner or later, Mpaka Records rising star Dre Cali and Route Entertainment songbird Vivian Tendo could be on the entertainment radar as a new celebrity couple.

According to rumors in the gossip corridors, the two are always in each other’s company and they are not afraid to display affection for each other in public.

In December, as Dre Cali celebrated an anniversary at Mpaka Records, Vivian Tendo expressed how she believes in the Ekifuba singer’s ability to turn into a big star.

She couldn’t stop holding his hand and they have since been seen together on several other occasions in public.

Both artistes do not have renown lovers and that makes the rumors even more accurate.

Both artistes have not given a comment about the rumors yet but several local celebrities have often denied similar allegations in recent times.

The only celebrity couple that has been confirmed recently is Daddy Andre and Nina Roz who made it official in October.

Whatever the case is for Dre Cali and Vivian, only time will tell the story but we’ll keep our cameras rolling.