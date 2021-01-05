Local rapper Gravity Omutujju has disclosed that he doesn’t need recognition from singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool to know that he is one of the finest rappers and artists on the local entertainment scene.

The Trouble Tabu Entertainment boss made the statements while responding to a question as to why he didn’t make the cut on Bebe Cool’s annual list.

Gravity went on to state how he is too busy to look for recognition from Bebe Cool. He also stated that none of the members who appear on it get paid.

He then requested the interviewer not to waste his time asking him about Bebe Cool but rather discuss issues that matter about himself.