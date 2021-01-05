Team No Sleep (TNS) singer Yusuf Ssenabulya alias Roden Y Kabako has lashed out at fellow artists who have decided to keep quite instead of demanding for the release of Firebase Crew Vice President Ali Bukeni a.k.a Nubian Li.

The ‘Sitani Tonkema’ singer attacked fellow artists who were vocal in requesting for the release of Nigerian artists Omah Lay and Tems when they were arrested saying that their aim was to hook collabos from the Nigerians.

He noted that when it comes to fellow local artists, they coil their tails between their legs and act like everything is okay. He wonders what is wrong with them.

Kabako

Kabako has joined a number of a few other celebrities and political activists requesting for the release of Nubian Li, Eddie Mutwe, and others who are under illegal detention.

Free Omah Ley because you wanted collaborations and recognition. Now that one of your own is incarcerated, you act like all is well. Dear our celebrities, what’s wrong with you. Problems, ensi lwaki ebamazeemu nnyo? Free Nubian li and everyone under illegal detention. Kabako

The detained suspects were remanded to Masaka Prison on Monday untill 19th January. Fortunately, today they are set to appear before court for further hearings.