Big Eye feels betrayed that he wasn’t invited to the meeting with president Museveni which Bebe Cool stormed out of after being denied a chance to talk.

In a meeting which happened between President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and his advisors and aides, Bebe Cool stormed out before conclusion.

According to King Michael, the president denied Bebe Cool a chance to speak saying that whenever he talks, he never stops.

Museveni, reportedly, rather opted for the likes of Full Figure, Catherine Kusasira and King Michael to speak.

This forced the Gagamel Phamily boss to storm out of the meeting even before it ended. It’s alleged that he didn’t even wait for transport facilitation.

That turned out to be the highlight of the meeting as the news was leaked to the general public on Monday.

In all this, Big Eye was a no-show. He did not appear in the meeting and in his own words, he was “betrayed by badmind people”.

During an interview with NBS UnCut, he revealed that he was surprised to know that the meeting took place without him.

“It also surprised me personally why I wasn’t on the team (that went to meet President Museveni). If there is anyone who made it that way, I will know,” Big Eye notes.

Bebe Cool, Catherine Kusasira, Buchaman, Balaam Barugahara, Full Figure, Basajja Mivule among others who attended the meeting

Big Eye reveals that despite being part of Bebe’s team in the campaign trail, he wasn’t told about the meeting

“He didn’t tell me. If he had, I would have been at State House. None of them alerted me. It’s only King Michael that alerted me when he was taking a Covid test,” Big Eye adds.

Big Eye believes that it was intended by his team leader to sideline him from the meeting yet he has been so aggressive in the campaigns.