Recho Rey, real name Mirembe Recheal, plans on making her booty bigger this year as she embarks on a workout plan.

“Looks are a very big advantage to any artiste in the music industry, they add a lot to an artiste’s career,” said Bebe Cool while on a recent interview.

We agree 100%. To be a star, beyond the God-given talent, you gotta look like one. Be fresh, look clean, develop your wardrobe…just be a star to the eyes.

Recho Rey seems to have read that page in the book overnight and she is already working on bettering her body with workouts.

Since breaking out onto the scene, Recho Rey has been through several body transformations, rebranding from a tomboy to a girly girl.

The “Seeka” singer, through her Instagram stories, warned her fans to keep themselves in check and not to act surprised the next time they see her.

The self-styled Queen Bitch revealed that she started working out and very soon her ass might be twice bigger than before.

Started working out. If you see me with a big ass just behave yourself. Happy new year. Recho Rey

For sure, her fans will desire to look at the body changes but above all, they yearn for more music from her.

We’ll wait to see what she means exactly though. Y’all gotta be ready for her next photoshoot.