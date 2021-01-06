Presidential aspirant Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has yet again exposed security enforcers as he accused them of stealing his belongings and those of other National Unity Platform members.

The singer-turned-politician put the security enforcers on the spot on Tuesday 5th January, 2021 while addressing the media at NUP offices in Kamwokya about his recent arrest in Kalangala district.

He stated that his watch was stolen, and up to date they are stilling holding two of their campaign vehicles among many other items.

Read Also: Bobi Wine promises to abolish ‘useless taxes’ on first day in office

Security forces stole our belongings when they arrested us in Kalangala. They are still holding our two cars, my watch among other items. Bobi Wine

Bobi Wine’s colleagues who include Nubian Li, Dan Magic, Eddie Mutwe and other members of his team are still behind bars after they were charged of negligently spreading a likely infectious disease in the area of Kalangala.

Basing on the last report that was circulating on different media platforms, they are to be set free after elections on 19th January.