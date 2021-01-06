For those in showbiz with hopes of hitting on Spice Diana for a relationship, your chances of winning her heart are very limited.

This is after the “Kokonya” singer disclosed how she cannot handle a relationship with a man in showbiz.

She reasons that basing on her capabilities, she can’t handle the pressure that comes with such a relationship.

The singer revealed this during an interview on Galaxy FM as she also expressed some of the qualities she wants her lover to have.

Read Also: Spice Diana blames organisers after cancelled South Africa Christmas tour

Spice Diana noted how she loves to have a dark man whose pockets are deep saying it is one of the characters that tick her off.

She, however, declined to disclose if there is anyone she is romantically involved with in a relationship because that it is her private life.