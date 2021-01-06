Just like he ended 2020, Pallaso keeps his foot on the gas this year with a brand new song dubbed ‘What Is Money’.

What Is Money comes in to kick-start 2021, a year in which so many music critics will be having their eyes on Pallaso.

Can he maintain the form? Can he get better? Or will he backside and lose the shine? Those are questions that shall have been answered by December.

One thing Pallaso and Kama Ivien management shall be looking forward to achieving is consistency in terms of projects released.

A song every month might be overcooked but Pallaso’s fans don’t mind it, do they? The music that he has been releasing has been superb.

Read Also: I couldn’t do it without you – Pallaso applauds manager Kama Ivan

What Is Money was produced by Acton Records’ Eddie Dee who has somewhat mastered Pallaso’s music style as they always create magic together.

He visuals, directed by Wax and just like the lyrics in the song, there’s so much money being splashed around the beautiful vixens.

Take a gaze: