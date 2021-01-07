Bebe Cool “feels bad for” Eddy Mutwe and Nubian Li’s children after photos of Bobi Wine’s kids leaving the country surfaced online.

We are counting just a week to the general elections in Uganda which will take place on 14th January 2021 across the nation.

Local singer-cum-politician Hon. Kyagulanyi Robert Sentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine is a key figure in the presidential race this time around.

On Wednesday, photos believed to be of Bobi Wine’s children at Entebbe International Airport made rounds on social media.

There were reports that they were checking out of the country aboard Qatar Airways and heading abroad.

As expected, the photos caused a stir online with different opinions flying across the different social media platforms.

Bobi’s critics used the opportunity to taunt him, questioning why his family is “fleeing” the country just days before elections.

Bobi’s most renown nemesis Bebe Cool ran to his Facebook page where he posted the viral photos and the caption:

I feel bad for Eddie Mutwe and Nubian Lee’s children as in who will protect them while their parents are in jail. Anyway safe travels travellers. Bebe Cool

Bobi Wine has not yet made a statement on the matter. Nubian Li and Eddie Mutwe are still in prison having been arrested days ago.