Musician-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has disclosed that he fears for his life following the arrest of his new campaign trail members in Budaka district.

The presidential hopeful stated that he feels that his life is in danger and that the arrest of his campaign team is a move to isolate him from his people.

He further stated that the security act of arresting his aides is a plot he thinks that is targeted at ending his life.

Bobi Wine’s new campaign members arrested in Budaka district

I fear that they planning something dangerous. That is why they are trying to isolate me by arresting people around me. Robert Kyagulanyi claims after some members of his team were arrested in Budaka district. Bobi Wine

Bobi Wine’s statements come after he was put under pressure to explain why he had to fly his children out of the country with just a few days left to the final day of voting which is slated next week Thursday 14th January, 2020.