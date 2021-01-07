Bobi Wine has come out to explain the reasons why his family had to travel abroad with just seven days remaining to the general elections.

People Power leader Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu leads the race for the opposition ahead of the presidential elections slated for 14th January.

His family was spotted at Entebbe International Airport on Wednesday exiting the country aboard Qatar Airways.

His four children; Kyagulanyi Sekayi Solomon Kampala, Mbogo Shadrack, Namagembe Shalom and Suubi Shine Nakayi all left the country together with their maternal Aunt Jolly Asiimwe and their maternal uncle headed for the United States.

It is reported that they are to stay with their aunt in the Texas Military Garrisom, USA. As expected, the issue has raised several eyebrows.

Bobi’s critics, starting with Bebe Cool, have arose to criticise his act. They note that he acted out of cowardice to let his family flee the country near elections.

The criticism also states that the 2021 presidential hopeful expects violence during the elections and hence the reason he secured his family first.

Upon receiving the information that has been wildly spreading on social media, Bobi Wine released a statement with reasons why his family had to leave.

He explains that his family has often been targeted and has been in danger since he decided to join politics actively.

Firstly, the nation is aware of the challenges my family has endured from the time I decided to take on the dictatorship of Gen. Yoweri Museveni. My children have lived in constant fear over the past three years. On several occasions, the cars which trail us have been trailing them, even to and from school. Last year, there was a direct attack on a car transporting two of them from school, forcing us to change their schools, and try to strengthen security around them. Bobi Wine

Bobi states that he received credible information that the regime had plans of causing physical harm to his children as they near elections.

As we near the election, I received credible information from sources within the system of plans by the regime to cause physical harm to them! Bobi Wine

He gives an example of 2017 when a grenade was thrown at his son Solomon Sekayi’s bedroom window. He states that it was a message for him to back off politics.

“That is why therefore, when I received information of pending physical attacks on me, my wife and kidnap of our children, friends in the diaspora reached out to us, offered to host them for a while!

“That does not mean that me or my wife are any safer by remaining around. But our effort is to ensure they don’t kidnap one of these minors and try to use them to coerce us into subjugation!” Bobi adds.

