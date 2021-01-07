The saying “Numbers don’t lie” continues to work in favor of Diamond Platnumz who boasts three songs in the top ten most watched African songs on YouTube throughout 2020.

Whenever YouTube is mentioned, the issue of population and levels of availability of internet in different African countries comes into play.

But there is a man that has managed to dominate the African continent because of good quality music and branding.

Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz, real name Naseeb Abdul Juma, has always defied the odds whenever he has a new project.

The WCB boss continues his dominance into the new year after a relatively successful 2020.

Diamond appears thrice on the list of the most watched African songs on YouTube with Jeje (1), Waah feat. Koffi Olomide (3) and Gere feat. Tanasha Donna (7).

The list also features artistes from Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana and DR Congo.

Tanasha Donna was excited upon realisation that her collaboration with Diamond was one of the most watched last year.