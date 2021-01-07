Bad Character Records boss Sadat Mukiibi alias Kalifah AgaNaga had a rough and tough Wednesday night after he was involved in a heated exchange of words with his landlady’s daughter for failure to foot his 7 months rent arrears.

According to the video clip cited by this website, it looked clear that Kalifah AgaNaga’s relationship with his landlady went south many months back when the singer couldn’t afford money to clear his rent arrears.

On top of that, his ill manners and disrespectful behaviors made their relationship worse despite the landlady being lenient to the Afro-beat singer for several months.

The said rental is believed to have acted as AgaNaga’s residential home and also housed the Bad Character Records.

It was stormed in the wee hours of the night and the tenant was ordered to vacate the premises with immediate effect.

The heated exchange saw AgaNaga’s boys nearly exchange blows with the landlady’s daughter. AgaNaga coiled his tail between his legs later and exited the premises.