Former radio queen Siima Sabiti Kanyindo was left disgusted and infuriated after Bebe Cool shared Bobi Wine’s children’s travel information online.

On Wednesday evening, Bebe Cool taunted Nubian Li’ and Eddy Mutwe as he questioned who will help them having seen Bobi’s kids fly out of the country.

Photos of Bobi Wine’s family at Entebbe Airport made rounds online. Their travel information was also leaked on different social media platforms.

Bebe Cool, who has promised to crush Bobi Wine severally, took the chance to hit hard at the 2021 president hopeful.

He shared photos of Bobi’s kids and the travel information plus a caption in which he taunted his aides Eddie Mutwe and Nubian Li.

Siima Sabiti who made a name while on XFM had no kind words for the Gagamel singer who has come under fire from several other Ugandans on Twitter.

In her tweet, Siima requested her followers to report Bebe Cool’s account and tweet, and everyone who shared the private information.

“Please report Bebe Cool’s account and tweet. And anyone else who shares that information. Disgusting,” Siima tweeted.

She further asked her followers not to give more attention to the tweet but rather just report it.

There are different opinions flying across social media as Bebe’s camp accuses Bobi of ensiring that his family flees the country ahead of elections.

The general elections are slated for 14th January 2021 and Bobi Wine is a leading figure in the opposition camp.